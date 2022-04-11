5 Tips For Selling On Twin Falls Craigslist And Facebook Groups

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls newest adult hangout spot is now open with an official grand opening featuring a music and dart competition. The Dugout Sports Bar, located in the Centennial Square Shopping Mall on Blue Lakes Blvd, officially opened its doors on March 10, and is hosting an official grand opening this coming weekend with a music bingo competition Friday March 25, and dart tournament on Saturday March 26. The Dugout is an arcade for adults 21 years of age and up who might want to play a game with a snack and beer or glass of wine. According to their Facebook page the Dugout has a variety of games including dart boards, foosball, shuffle boards and other games. The new business also hosts a number of leagues associated with the games and bingo karaoke on various nights. Hours of operation are seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 23 DAYS AGO