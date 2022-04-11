ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

ProVision Partners to Host Informational Meeting for Pond Owners

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – ProVision Partners Country Store’s Jim Bauer will host a “Feeding Fish for Sustainability” informational meeting on May 10, 2022 from noon-12:30pm. “Whether you are a veteran of...

www.onfocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Devil Pups to hold informational meeting

Patriots of Kern will hold an informational meeting for Kern County teens and their parents who are interested in year's Devil Pups Youth Program at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. It will be held at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Larry Reider Learning Center, first floor conference room, at 2000...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Niles Daily Star

Community garden club to host informational, sign-up session March 22

NILES — Spring has sprung and a local nonprofit is looking forward to bringing its green thumb out of hibernation. Niles Community Gardens is preparing to host an information and sign-up session from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at the Niles District Library. For more than a...
Romesentinel.com

MVCC to host virtual info session on Health Information Tech program

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College will host a virtual information session about its health information technology (AAS) degree program at noon on Wednesday, March 23. The session, which will be held via Zoom and led by HIT Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor Karen Getman, will provide an overview of this unique online program, which prepares students for a career in the growing field of health information management.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Marshfield, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Society
Marshfield, WI
Industry
City
Marshfield, WI
Marshfield, WI
Society
ReporterHerald.com

PVREA to host annual meeting online

Poudre Valley REA will conduct its annual meeting in an online event Saturday, April 2, at 9 a.m. According to information from the utility, the meeting theme will feature the people who provide the power to REA members. Members will not receive an election ballot this year. Three open seats and three candidates resulted in an uncontested election.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
5NEWS

UAFS to host community information session for Spanish speakers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) is hosting a new kind of admissions event for Spanish-speaking residents and their families. The ¡Sí Se Puede en UAFS!, You can do it, recruitment event will take place Monday, March 28, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Zapata’s restaurant in Fort Smith. The goal of this event is to provide the Hispanic community with information about enrollment, acceptance, financial aid, degrees and career paths at UAFS. Spanish-speaking UAFS staff, faculty and students will answer questions and make connections for interested students.
FORT SMITH, AR
San Saba News & Star

San Saba Garden Club holds March 1st meeting at clubhouse in Mill Pond

San Saba Garden Club (SSGC) convened in the Mill Pond Clubhouse on March 1st for its monthly meeting. The 20 attendees included three guests, who joined the club at the conclusion of the afternoon’s activities. SSGC is delighted to add Betty Jo Fisher, Mandy McCoury, and Rhonda Waidmann to the club roster and extends a warm welcome to each of them.
SAN SABA, TX
Big Frog 104

DEC Taking Steps To Stop Native Spearfishing At The Oneida Hatchery

Do indigenous people have the right to fish out of season by this Central New York hatchery? The DEC doesn't think so... It's important to remember there are always two sides to every story. Both the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and Native American's have opposing views on the matter, but first let's learn the facts.
ONEIDA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy