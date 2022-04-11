ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Sixers' Matisse Thybulle can't play in playoff games in Toronto, explained

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. You may have seen that Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle won’t be able to play some playoff games that will take place in Toronto soon, and wondered what was up with that. We’ve got you covered.

The NBA playoffs are here, but there could be some trouble brewing for the Sixers now that we know Thybulle can’t play in Games 3 and 4 against the Raptors. But we’ll get into that, why he’s unable to play and what he said about all of that in a second:

I haven't heard of Thybulle, who is he?

Back in 2019, he was taken in the first round of the NBA draft out of Washington by the Boston Celtics and dealt immediately to the Sixers.

Since then, he’s become one of the NBA’s better defenders, swatting shots with his wingspan and accruing 1.6 steals per contest in his three-year career.

And why will he miss some playoff games?

Because Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination policy for foreign travelers will prevent him from playing.

Global News recently broke down that mandate:

If you’re planning to come to Canada, you’ll still need to determine whether you qualify as a “fully vaccinated traveller” based on the Canadian government’s definition. This should be relatively simple, as very few of us would forget getting a needle stuck into our arms. But if you’re not sure, here’s the government’s criteria.

You’re considered vaccinated if you:

  • have received at least two doses of a vaccine accepted for travel, a mix of two accepted vaccines or at least one dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine have received your second dose at least 14 calendar days before you enter Canada

Oh, so Thybulle isn't vaccinated?

He actually stepped to the microphone on Sunday and explained that he had gotten one dose but not a second:

Wow. But the Sixers have Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, they'll be fine!

Possibly! But Thybulle is an important part of this rotation on the defensive end:

Oh. And there's nothing he can do last-minute to play in Toronto?

Nope.

