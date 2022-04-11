NBA play-in tournament: Best bets and picks against the spread for the postseason

The 82-game marathon that is the NBA regular season is finally over and the third annual play-in tournament is upon us. And after seeing how fun the games were in last year’s tournament — the first in its current format — I’m fully on board and here for it. Not to mention, it’s just more games for us to bet on.

The first game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets tips off a Tuesday double-header, with two more games on Wednesday. The winners of Tuesday’s games advance to the playoffs as the seventh seed in their respective conferences. The losers play again on Friday against the winners of Wednesday’s games to decide the eighth seed in each conference.

Now that that’s out the way, let’s get into to the games and who I like against the betting spreads.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

Pick: Nets -8.5

Season series: Nets won 3-1

The Cavaliers were having such a remarkable and surprisingly good season until the injury to All-Star center Jarrett Allen derailed things. Paired with the absence of likely Rookie of the Year Evan Mobley for several games, Cleveland slipped out of the playoffs and head into the play-in tournament losers of eight out of their last 11 games. If you eliminate their 18-point win in the season finale against a Bucks team resting its starters, the Cavs have a -56 point margin in the previous 10 games.

Brooklyn is trending in the opposite direction, closing the season with four straight wins by an average of 11 points. And while three of those games were against teams not in the postseason, the fourth was an 11-point win against these Cavs. In that game, each team had five players in double figures, with Kevin Durant and Darius Garland eclipsing 30 for their respective teams. But while the Nets could’ve gotten more from Kyrie Irving, who finished with 18, there isn’t much more room for the Cavs to max out with Allen not expected back.

LA Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves

Pick: Clippers +3.5

Season series: Clippers won 3-1

This spread would have been a lot larger had Paul George not returned from injury, but he makes this game a helluva lot more interesting. He’s averaging over 22, 5 and 6 in his five games back and he’s shooting over 50 percent from three on eight attempts per game. That’s completely unsustainable, but he’ll still be the best or second best player in this series, so the Clippers absolutely have a chance to win.

In total, the Clips have played seven games since George’s return and they have by far the NBA’s best net rating in that span at 18.1, going 6-1 in those games. He’s infused a new energy and optimism into the team at just the right time. The Wolves have a negative rating in that span thanks to a defense that can’t stop anyone right now.

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks

Pick: Hawks -4.5

Season series: Split 2-2

Speaking of bad defense, three postseason teams have bottom 10 defensive ratings this season and two are in this game. The Hornets and Hawks don’t stop anybody, they simply look to outscore their opponents and right now the Hawks are doing that better. Atlanta closed the regular season with just two losses in its last nine games, with the NBA’s second-highest scoring average of 123 points and the third-best average margin of 9.6 points. Trae Young is averaging over 30 points and 11 assists in those games.

The Hornets have also been solid recently, winning 11 of their last 15 games to close a season over .500 for the first time since 2016. But all four of those losses were in the last 10 games where the margins have been a lot closer. They have a 0.7 average margin in those games while averaging 118 points per game.

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

Pick: Spurs +5.5

Season series: Spurs won 3-1

Neither of these decidedly average teams is exactly rolling as they enter the play-in tournament. The Spurs have lost three straight and the Pels have lost two in a row and three of their last five. But because one team fails to stand out above the other, this should make for an intense battle with a close finish. To me, 5.5 points is too large a spread for either side, which is why I’m taking the points. The Spurs are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games, including 7-0 as underdogs and 5-0 as road dogs.

Both teams prefer to score inside the arc, but the Spurs have been taking and making about two to three more three-pointers than New Orleans over the last 15 games. And while the Pelicans lead the league in free throws in that span, the Spurs aren’t far behind them and can also hold their own on the glass, where the Pelicans usually have a big advantage.

