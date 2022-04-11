ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Garry Newlove killer recommended for move to open prison

By Geneva Abdul
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnIeH_0f5xeDW400

The Parole Board has recommended that the ringleader of a murder that shocked Britain in 2007 be moved to an open prison.

Garry Newlove was “ kicked like a football ” in front of his family by drunken youths he had challenged after they vandalised vehicles outside his Cheshire home.

Related: Dominic Raab to appeal against release of Baby P’s mother from prison

Adam Swellings was one of three teenagers found guilty of the murder, committed after a seven-hour drinking binge . Then 19, Swellings was jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 17 years. Stephen Sorton, 17, was handed a 15-year minimum sentence, and Jordan Cunliffe, 16, was ordered to serve a minimum of 12 years.

The decision whether to support the board’s decision to move 33-year-old Swellings to a lower-security jail now rests with the justice secretary, Dominic Raab.

Newlove, a 47-year-old sales manager and father of three, confronted the teenagers barefoot before he was knocked to the ground outside his house in Warrington. The group walked off, leaving Newlove’s wife and three daughters to help him. Two days later, he died in hospital from a head injury.

In its recommendation, the board said there had been “no concerns” about Swellings’ behaviour during his time in custody, and his conduct had been “regarded as exemplary”.

Swellings’ probation officer noted his maintained a “positive outlook” and a psychologist said open conditions were “more realistic” to test his progress.

A move to an open prison is often the precursor to a full release. The board reviews about 26,000 cases annually, and fewer than 1% of prisoners it releases go on to commit a serious further offence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fh2k1_0f5xeDW400
Stephen Sorton (left), Jordan Cunliffe (centre) and Adam Swellings were jailed in 2008. Photograph: Cheshire Constabulary/PA

During the 2008 trial, the jury heard Swellings had smoked five cannabis joints and drunk four litres of cider. He punched Newlove to the ground as other gang members shouted “Get him” and “Do him, Swellhead”. Cunliffe bragged afterwards that they had “just banged a man and he’s not moving”.

Calling the incident a “gang attack” when jailing the teenagers, Judge Andrew Smith said: “They were the actions of a courageous and devoted family man, who paid with his life. You three were only so brave because you outnumbered him many times over.”

In 2008, Newlove’s wife, Helen, told reporters that the UK should have the death penalty and she believed the convicted trio should never be released from prison.

In the document detailing the decision, Swellings was described as having “difficulties dealing with extremes of emotion” at the time of the murder and covering his “low self-esteem” with “arrogance in order to maintain status with antisocial friends”.

Following the case, Helen, now Baroness Newlove, campaigned for action on youth crime and created a charity, Newlove Warrington, aimed at improving facilities for children in the Cheshire town. From 2012 to 2019 she served as victims’ commissioner for England and Wales.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boy found in river made to face wall ‘for 30 minutes’ as punishment, court told

A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made by his parents to stand facing a wall “for 30 minutes at a time” as punishment, a court has been told.Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, on July 31 2021.He had suffered such catastrophic injuries that one pathologist described them as “so extreme you would expect to find them as a result of a fall from a great height or a high-velocity road traffic accident”.Logan’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
BBC

Wavertree man jailed for murdering partner next to baby

A man who strangled his girlfriend and left her body beside their sleeping baby has been jailed for her murder. Mohammed Diakite killed N'Taya Cleverley-Elliott, 20, in what police described as a "senseless" attack in Liverpool in January last year. Diakite, 19, had denied strangling her at their home but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hakeem Hussain: Images released of home where 'neglected' boy died

Pictures have been released showing drugs paraphernalia inside a home where a boy was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother. Seven-year-old Hakeem Hussain died from an asthma attack in Birmingham on 26 November 2017, Coventry Crown Court has been told. Laura Heath, 39, "prioritised" her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Prison#Murder#The Parole Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nusayba Umar: Dog breeder guilty of murdering toddler after meeting mother on dating site

An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

238K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy