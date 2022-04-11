Man charged following reported altercation in East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A man is facing several gun-related charges following an altercation over the weekend.

Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched Saturday to a convenience store on Airport Road in reference to a disturbance, according to a press release issued Monday.

When they arrived, deputies were reportedly told that the two men involved had left the scene, but during the altercation, a gun had fallen to the ground. Witnesses reportedly told deputies that one of the men had thrown the gun in a trash can and ran away, but the other had taken it out and walked toward South Street.

While searching the area, deputies reportedly found a man matching the description of one of the suspects, 48-year-old Otis Alexander Jarrell at 130 South Street — a property recently declared a public nuisance.

Jarrell reportedly admitted to deputies that he had a gun in his waistband, but told them he didn’t know the other man involved in the altercation. The handgun did not appear to have a serial number, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies initially cited Jarrell for trespassing and carrying a concealed gun, both misdemeanors.

According to the release, deputies later found that while the gun had not been reported stolen, the serial number had been painted over.

Jarrell was also charged with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

He was taken to appear before a magistrate and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Online court records show Jarrell has a May 26 court date on a second-degree trespassing charge. The other charges did not appear just after 1 p.m. Monday.

Jarrell has a history of misdemeanor convictions dating back nearly 30 years, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

His first was for larceny, resisting an officer and assault on a public official in 1993.

The following year, Jarrell was convicted of driving while impaired in Anson County. His probation on that and the previous larceny conviction was revoked in 1995, resulting in a three-month prison stay.

Other convictions:

1996: DWI, driving with a revoked license

1999: DWI, worthless check (probation revoked on DWI in 2000, incarcerated for nearly three months)

2003: DWI, assault on a female (probation revoked in 2004, incarcerated for three months)

2005: Carrying a concealed weapon

2006: Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (three counts), giving fictitious information to a law enforcement officer, driving with a revoked license

2008: Operating a vehicle with no license (two counts)

2009: Carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen goods, larceny

2010: Driving with a revoked license (three counts)

2011: DWI; jailed for two weeks on additional count of DWLR from 2010

2018: Attempted larceny

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.