Stearns County, MN

Man Sentenced for Soliciting a Stearns County Girl for Sex

By Lee Voss
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A man who pleaded guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge after agreeing to exchange marijuana for sex with a 13-year-old Stearns County girl has been sentenced to a stay of imposition and...

WJON

Stearns County Man Convicted on Federal Drug Charge

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Stearns County man has been convicted on a federal charge of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine while in prison. A jury found 39-year-old Robert Maloney Jr. guilty following a five-day trial last week. The U.S. Attorney's Office says in the spring of 2019, Maloney was coordinating with people...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Deer Creek Man Sentenced for Belgrade Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A Deer Creek man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and holding her hostage in Belgrade has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 36-year-old Christopher Shepersky to 23 months in prison. Shepersky pleaded guilty in February through a Norgaard plea to 2nd-degree assault with...
BELGRADE, MN
WJON

Stolen Tools in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting tool theft on county road 23 in Farming Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says the tools were taken from a construction site. Mages says there is video capturing a light colored SUV entering the area and then leaving 5 minutes later. Tools taken were two Dewalt air nailers, a corded Hitachi jigsaw and a corded Dewalt circular saw.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Woman Charged With Assault After Waite Park Knife Attack

ST. CLOUD -- A 28-year-old woman faces felony assault charges after allegedly trying to stab a Waite Park man with a knife Saturday. A man told police he was cooking dinner when Awar Omot Talian entered his apartment. Court records show he told her to wait outside, but she forced her way in, grabbed a knife, and tried to stab the man in the back of the head.
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Update: Wanted Suspect Arrested in Redwood County

PELICAN RAPIDS -- The manhunt for an alleged shooting suspect is over. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has canceled the alert for suspect Phouttahasa Prathane. He was found in Redwood County Tuesday morning and arrested after a short chase. The Otter Tail...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
