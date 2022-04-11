ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming's cost of living, 'fewer restrictions' factors in its population growth, business groups say

By By David Beasley | The Center Square contributor
 1 day ago

(The Center Square) – Wyoming's cost of living and regulatory climate are some factors why the state has seen its population grow faster than the national average, business and industry groups in the state say.

According to recent U.S. Census Bureau data, the state saw it's population bump up by over 1,500 people from July 2020 to July 2021, a 0.3% increase compared to the national 0.1% increase, the Casper Star-Tribune reported .

Historically, Wyoming has bounced back faster from economic downturns than other states, Tony Gagliardi, the state's director of the National Federal of Independent Business, told The Center Square.

One reason people like to live in the Cowboy State is the beautiful scenery, he said.

"Wyoming has some of the most lush forests," Gagliardi said. "It's a pretty spectacular state all the way through. If people spend any time whatsoever moving around Wyoming, you'll see parts of the state that are just spectacular. You've got fresh air and wide-open spaces."

The winters may be cold but Wyoming also has a good climate for business, he noted.

"It's a very pro small-business state," Gagliardi said. "It's true for regulatory, tax-wise, environmental regulations. You don't have a desire by the legislature to get involved on a regular basis in the relationship between the employer and the employee. It's a good place to live, a good place for small business."

His opinion is shared by Brett Moline, Wyoming Farm Bureau director of public and governmental Affairs.

"I think the big thing is people are moving out here to get away from things, and a little bit fewer restrictions," Moline told The Center Square. "We have some restrictions but they're nothing compared to what other states have. The cost of living here is typically a little bit lower."

