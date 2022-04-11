ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Biden, Modi speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and ASHOK SHARMA
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukIds_0f5xQDMy00
Biden US India President Joe Biden meets virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh is center, Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is right. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday with a focus on how Russia’s war in Ukraine has destabilized the food supply in parts of the world and about the clear distance between the U.S. and India on whether Russia should be punished for the invasion.

Biden opened the video conversation by emphasizing the defense partnership between the two countries and by saying the U.S. and India are going to “continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilizing effects of this Russian war.”

“The root of our partnership is a deep connection between our people, ties of family, of friendship and of shared values,” the U.S. president said.

India's neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging "the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way."

Modi on Monday called the situation in Ukraine "very worrying," and he noted that an Indian student lost his life during the war. He said he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appealing to both of them for peace. India has condemned the killings uncovered in the city of Bucha and has called for an independent investigation.

A senior U.S. official described the Biden-Modi exchange as warm and productive, though the official stressed that India would make its own decisions on how to respond to Putin. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss the meeting.

Biden and Modi discussed how to manage the risks of global instability regarding food, humanitarian relief and climate change, and Modi candidly shared his views about some of the tight links between between Russia and China that raise concerns, the official said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Sunday that the two leaders would also discuss “strengthening the global economy and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

Also Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met in the morning in-person with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was to meet later with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

India has refrained from some efforts to hold Russia accountable for its invasion. India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the U.S. and Ukraine have called war crimes.

The vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions.

India continues to purchase Russian energy supplies, despite pressure from Western countries to avoid buying Russian oil and gas. The U.S. has also considered sanctions on India for its recent purchase of advanced Russian air defense systems.

Last month, the state-run Indian Oil Corp. bought 3 million barrels of crude from Russia to secure its needs, resisting entreaties from the West to avoid such purchases. India isn't alone in buying Russian energy, however. Several European allies such as Germany have continued to do so, despite public pressure to end these contracts.

Indian media reports said Russia was offering a discount on oil purchases of 20% below global benchmark prices.

Iraq is India’s top supplier, with a 27% share. Saudi Arabia is second at around 17%, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 13% and the U.S. at 9%, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Biden and Modi last spoke in March.

___

Sharma reported from New Delhi. AP writer Josh Boak contributed from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia warns US ambassador it is on the verge of severing ties after Biden called Putin a ‘murderous dictator’

The Russian foreign ministry has reportedly warned the US ambassador that the Kremlin is on the verge of severing ties between the nations.Reuters reported the warning to US ambassador John Sullivan on Monday morning as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine amid harsh sanctions by the US.The foreign ministry said it told Mr Sullivan that “unacceptable statements” by US president Joe Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin had pushed relations between the two countries to a “breaking point”.Last week, following Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s joint address to Congress, Mr Biden branded Mr Putin a “war criminal” and “murderous dictator”.He...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’ after Biden calls Putin war criminal

Russia has issued a harsh warning to the United States and its allies, threatening to put the West in its “place”.The menacing words come from Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the country’s Security Council. On Thursday, Mr Medvedev accused Western nations of a “disgusting” anti-Russian conspiracy.“It will not work,” Mr Medvedev said. “Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place.”Since the invasion of Ukraine began last month, the US and its allies have punished Russia with a wave of economic sanctions and public condemnation. On Wednesday, US...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rajnath Singh
Person
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Kremlin says it is baffled by U.S. sanctions against Putin's daughters

April 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was bewildered by the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, describing the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Russia. Fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow over its military intervention in Ukraine on Wednesday...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#India News#Ap#Indian#Russian#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
The Week

U.S. seizes its 1st Russian oligarch superyacht since Putin's Ukraine invasion, intends to keep it

U.S. and Spanish authorities on Monday boarded and seized a superyacht the U.S. says belongs to Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, at port on the Spanish island of Mallorca. A U.S. seizure warrant says Vekselberg has owned the Tango, a 250-foot luxury yacht worth about $90 million, since 2011, but has kept his ownership shielded through shell companies and other opaque financial instruments.
U.S. POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
80K+
Followers
101K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy