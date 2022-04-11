ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville police officer fired after being charged with DUI

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBrr2_0f5xQ3cx00
Tyler McBee Former Gainesville Police Officer Tyler McBee, 31, was arrested by the Hall County Sheriff's Department after he was charged with a DUI.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A former Gainesville police officer was fired on Monday after he was suspected of driving drunk while off-duty, the department said.

Tyler McBee, 31, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Apr. 9, 2022.

Gainesville police responded to the scene and found McBee, one of their officers, and asked the Hall’s County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash.

After completing their investigation, HCSO arrested McBee and charged him with a DUI.

GPD said McBee was terminated as a result of the incident.

“As law enforcement officers, we are and should be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on or off duty,” Chief Jay Parrish wrote in a statement. “Although highly disappointed and upset in the actions of McBee, I am proud of the officers on scene who held their colleague to the highest of standards. Driving under the influence represents a deadly danger, and our officers are dedicated to protecting our community from this danger no matter the consequences.

McBee was a member of the department since Nov. 2019.

