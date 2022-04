(KAKE) - A house fire on Saturday has heavily damaged a home. Shortly before 3:00 p.m., fire crews from SCFD 1 and the Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire near 73rd St. S. and Hoover, close to the tiny village of Ohio. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire showing from the front of the home. While there were no injuries reported and the fire was brought quickly under control, the structure suffered heavy devastation.

WICHITA, KS ・ 25 DAYS AGO