Chesapeake, VA

757Teamz baseball Top 15: Nansemond River reclaims top spot after top two teams fall

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago
Grassfield's Joseph Fredricks slides safely into second-base during a game earlier this season at Great Bridge. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Nansemond River is the area’s new No. 1 baseball team after Cape Henry lost to Walsingham, which jumps back into the rankings. Grassfield, which was No. 2, also lost.

School, record, previous ranking

1. Nansemond River: 5-1, 3

2. First Colonial: 6-1, 5

3. Ocean Lakes: 7-2, 6

4. Cape Henry: 11-2, 1

5. Grassfield: 5-1, 2

6. Greenbrier Christian: 10-3, 4

7. Menchville: 6-0, 7

8. Western Branch: 5-2, 8

9. Gloucester: 5-0, 10

10. Great Bridge: 5-2, 11

11. Walsingham: 7-3, NR

12. Kellam: 5-3, 9

13. Hickory: 3-3, 13

14. New Kent: 6-0, 15

15. Nansemond-Suffolk: 5-4, 12

Dropped out: Cox.

The next five: Cox, Woodside, Lafayette, Maury, Kempsville.

