The Flyers are in a sad state and indeed have been for some time. While the 2021-2022 season has represented a unique nadir for the historically successful franchise, it has been a decade since a consistent, balanced roster took the ice at the Wells Fargo Center. Alain Vigneault’s successful debut season was an outlier rather than a trendsetter, and Dave Hakstol before him lost two of the most feeble playoff series in recent memory during his 4 seasons at the helm. With Vigneault gone and GM Chuck Fletcher surely a lame duck, Comcast, the Flyers’ maligned parent corporation, has an opportunity to change the way they run the team for the better.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO