A self-described smart, chubby child, Amy Erdman Farrell remembers being teased and bullied until the day she joined a youth group devoted to female camaraderie and empowerment. “Girl Scouts changed my life,” said Farrell, professor of American studies and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies at Dickinson College and a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study. “It was like a whole new world opened up to me of friendship and adventure where it was OK to be uncool … it was a really amazing experience.”

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 28 DAYS AGO