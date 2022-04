Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain will be visiting Florida on Thursday for the school’s spring game. McClain is one the Gators top targets as he is the No. 1 recruit from the state. The On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — has McClain as the No. 3 overall prospect in the nation.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO