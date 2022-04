SAN ANGELO, TX- The Concho Valley Council of Governments is hosting a grand opening of their new facility. The Concho Valley Council of Governments will be having a Grand Opening of their new facility at 5430 Link Rd. This will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. ALL ARE INVITED TO ATTEND.

