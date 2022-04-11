ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper the Friendly Ghost Live-Action Series in Development at Peacock

By Jolie Lash
 1 day ago
A new live-action series about Casper the Friendly Ghost is in development at Peacock. The show, called “Casper,” is a horror/adventure series that reimagines the origin of everyone’s...

TheWrap

TheWrap

