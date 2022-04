When Grace D. Li read about Chinese art that was originally looted from Beijing's Old Summer Palace being taken from museums around the world she was intrigued. "As a Chinese American and someone who always love heists stories, I wondered what the heists would look like if the [thieves] weren't expert criminals, but Chinese Americans like me," she says. It inspired her to write her debut novel Portrait of a Thief (out now) about a group of Chinese American college students who pull off a series of heists.

