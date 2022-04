We will be entering Alert Day status for tomorrow due to the potential for at lease one inch of snow along and west of I-35. A minor coating of snow will also be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Upper air conditions are forecasted to support higher snowfall rates early Wednesday morning along I-35 and west of there. This snow is also expected to be wet, and that in combination with today's rain will cause some slick roads (and that is to say nothing of the limited visibility and the blowing snow from the snowfall and the higher winds). Luckily, any accumulation is more likely on elevated surfaces due to warmer temperatures these past several days, but still something to monitor nonetheless. Snowfall could top off at 2" at the highest along I-35, with at least half an inch expected. A much lighter coating of snow will be expected farther east.

