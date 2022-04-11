The Judds reunite to announce their 'final' tour: See the dates

Wynonna and Naomi Judd are readying for their first performance together in 20 years on tonight’s CMT Music Awards. Scheduled to sing their song, "Love Can Build a Bridge,” the performance will be the first in many years, but it won’t be the last as the duo has revealed they will embark on a final tour beginning in the Fall.

Kicking off September 10 in Grand Rapids, MI, the mother-daughter duo will travel through several cities as part of the tour including stops in Toledo, Ohio; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Ft. Worth, Texas; Biloxi, Mississippi; and Nashville, Tennessee.

Martina McBride will join the Judds as a special guest on select dates throughout the tour.

Tickets go on sale April 15th at 10:00 am local time, find them here .

Adding tor an already exciting year, the pair is also scheduled to be indicted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year.

The Judds 2022 Tour Dates

09/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena +

10/01 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center +

10/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/08 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center +

10/14 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena +

10/15 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center

10/21 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater +

10/22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena +

10/27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

+ = w/ Martina McBride

