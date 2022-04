COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Tuesday episode of Buckeye Talk, it’s a Buckeye ReTalkable to celebrate Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed over the weekend. Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means rewatch and discuss Ohio State’s 62-39 win over Michigan in 2018 in Haskins’ one year as Ohio State’s starter. The discussion goes beyond the game, though, to focus on Haskins’ record-breaking season, as he threw for more yards and more touchdowns than any Big Ten quarterback in a single season.

