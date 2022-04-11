ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Two Weeks of COVID Lockdown in Shanghai

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 1 day ago

On March 28, in the face of a growing COVID-19 outbreak, officials in Shanghai, China, instituted strict lockdown controls, confining millions of residents to their homes. More than two weeks later, as residents struggle to stretch their supplies and make do with the little food that is available, the frustrations of those in lockdown are rising. Today, despite more than 25,000 reported new COVID-19 infections, authorities announced that they were lifting some restrictions in certain areas, hoping to “get the city moving again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYnmt_0f5x5zIM00
A transit officer wearing protective gear controls access to a tunnel in the direction of the Pudong district of Shanghai, China, in lockdown as a measure against the spread of COVID-19, on March 28, 2022. # Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239xrM_0f5x5zIM00
A worker in a protective suit keeps watch on a street at the beginning of the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Shanghai on April 1. # Aly Song / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1GEq_0f5x5zIM00
Customers look through empty shelves in a supermarket in Shanghai on March 30. # Chen Si / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNhn5_0f5x5zIM00
People pass food to residents over the barriers of an area under lockdown in Shanghai on March 25. # Aly Song / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cw3bn_0f5x5zIM00
The door of an apartment is cordoned off during a lockdown in Shanghai on April 4. # Aly Song / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jD4j6_0f5x5zIM00
This photo taken on April 5 shows people wearing personal protective equipment as they transfer daily food supplies and necessities for local residents during the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. # AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09clUC_0f5x5zIM00
Bags of vegetables at a residential compound in Shanghai on March 31 # Aly Song / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41NnmQ_0f5x5zIM00
An aerial view shows an empty bridge over the Huangpu River, amid traffic restrictions and a lockdown in Shanghai's Pudong area, on March 29. # Aly Song / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqrKs_0f5x5zIM00
A person in a protective suit walks a dog in a residential area under lockdown in Shanghai on April 5. # Aly Song / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFvjQ_0f5x5zIM00
A view of a residential area at night during the COVID-19 lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai, on April 9 # Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpmbK_0f5x5zIM00
Employees work on a makeshift hospital that will be used for COVID-19 patients in Shanghai, on April 7. # CNS / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xq4Bf_0f5x5zIM00
Medical workers conduct ward rounds at Shanghai New International Expo Center, which has been turned into a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients, on April 9. # China Daily / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6hLZ_0f5x5zIM00
Police officers in protective suits operate a drone with a loudspeaker reminding residents to follow pandemic-prevention measures in Shanghai on March 30. # Aly Song / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44I66T_0f5x5zIM00
A child's hands grip a barrier in an area under lockdown in Shanghai on March 26. # Aly Song / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGJdw_0f5x5zIM00
Workers in protective suits spray disinfectant at a community in Shanghai on April 5. # Aly Song / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMlf8_0f5x5zIM00
A view of empty streets during the second stage of a COVID-19 lockdown in the Yangpu district of Shanghai on April 1 # AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUxW6_0f5x5zIM00
A staff member works next to a camp bed in an office at the Bank of Communications headquarters, during the lockdown in Shanghai's Lujiazui financial district, on April 8. # Bank of Communications / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbXGK_0f5x5zIM00
A toy is tucked into a window during a lockdown in a residential area in Shanghai on April 4. # Aly Song / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOW1g_0f5x5zIM00
A worker wearing personal protective equipment rides a bicycle in the closed Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 8. # Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty

The Atlantic

