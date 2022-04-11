ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Snow causes school closures in East County

By Angel Rosas
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Gresham-Barlow School District announces it won't be open in response to unusual spring weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199iOl_0f5x4s5400

Due to inclement weather, multiple school districts in East County have closed for the day or mandated a two-hour delay for Monday, April 11.

Gresham-Barlow School District schools are closed for the day. After-school and evening activities are canceled.

Centennial School District also will be closed.

Reynolds and Corbett School Districts are closed for the day. For Reynolds, only essential staff are required to report to the district.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7eg8_0f5x4s5400

