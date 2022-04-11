Snow causes school closures in East County

Gresham-Barlow School District announces it won't be open in response to unusual spring weather.

Due to inclement weather, multiple school districts in East County have closed for the day or mandated a two-hour delay for Monday, April 11.

Gresham-Barlow School District schools are closed for the day. After-school and evening activities are canceled.

Centennial School District also will be closed.

Reynolds and Corbett School Districts are closed for the day. For Reynolds, only essential staff are required to report to the district.

