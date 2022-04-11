RAW: WHITE HOUSE PRESS BRIEFING (PSAKI WALK UP)

Related
White House Paves Path to Potentially Damning Ivanka Trump Jan. 6 Interview
The White House said it will not assert executive privilege over the testimony of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.
WIBC.com
WATCH: Psaki’s Shifting Narrative On Hunter Biden’s Laptop
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cut off a reporter from the New York Post at Friday’s briefing after the journalist asked a series of questions about an ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden. The reporter’s inquiries came on the heels of a The New York Times report about...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Biden trip to Europe
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, missing her press conference and side-lining her for President Joe Biden's upcoming travel plans. Psaki said the positive test will again force her to miss a trip to Europe, this time to a series of emergency meetings...
Psaki grilled on Biden recommendation letter: 'He was a private citizen'
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday emphasized President Biden was a "private citizen" when he reportedly wrote a recommendation letter for the son of a Chinese business associate of Hunter Biden, but refused to confirm whether the letter exists. During a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Psaki was...
RELATED PEOPLE
James Freeman on Hunter Biden emails: How was this 'garbage' allowed by Obama White House?
Wall Street Journal Editorial Page assistant editor James Freeman said on Tuesday that while Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for his foreign business dealings, the latest development of the story calls into question President Biden’s denials. "A lot of Americans never got the full story in the last...
Jen Psaki Jumps From Biden’s Sinking Ship for Job at MSNBC
No amount of circling back and deflecting by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki convinced...
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
Mitch McConnell said that the GOP may screw up the midterms if it lets 'unacceptable' candidates get fielded in critical Senate races
"You can't nominate somebody who's just sort of unacceptable to a broader group of people and win," said McConnell of the upcoming Senate races.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami Herald
Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19
Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., where he interacted with AmeriCorps members. A White House official told McClatchy that Emhoff tested for COVID-19 after he...
McConnell says Republicans will 'make sure Joe Biden is a moderate' if the party regains control of Congress in 2022
"Obviously, we will have to work with the administration to see what we can agree on," McConnell said about the prospect of divided government.
White House: Omicron BA.2 COVID variant has circulated in U.S. for some time
WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of COVID-19 had been circulating in the United States for some time, with roughly 35,000 cases at the moment, and more money was needed to help fight it. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said...
Republican says Trump asked him to ‘rescind’ 2020 election and remove Biden from office
Mo Brooks of Alabama appeared at the rally before the Capitol assault and is under scrutiny by January 6 committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rep. Kevin McCarthy dismisses calls from GOP lawmakers to impeach Biden, saying they won't do it for 'political purposes' like Democrats did with Trump
Trump was impeached in 2019 over charges he withheld aid to Ukraine for personal political gain and in 2021 on charges he incited an insurrection.
GOP-appointed judge overrules independent panel to block Democrat from crucial Senate race
A Republican judge ruled on Sunday that Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat seeking to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, will no longer appear on Iowa's primary ballot, overruling a previous state decision that ensured her name would appear. Finkenauer called the ruling a "massive gift to Washington Republicans," saying...
Russia Bites Back With Comical List of Sanctions on Biden, Blinken and... Hillary
Russia has decided to respond to U.S. sanctions with its own seemingly random list of sanctions for current and former U.S. officials who are unlikely to be affected in any way. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the list, as did Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley. So too did CIA Director William Burns, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and the president’s son Hunter Biden, whose involvement with a Ukrainian natural gas company set off a conservative conspiracy during Donald Trump’s presidency. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has not been in an official position in nearly a decade, also made the cut. Other honorees include administrators and deputy secretaries in various government agencies.
MSNBC
Biden White House slams Trump over latest appeal to Putin
As a rule, President Joe Biden and his team say very little about their Republican predecessor. Every once in a while, however, the Democratic team makes an exception. Sometimes, those exceptions are amusing. Late last year, for example, Donald Trump referenced the work of his “envoy ambassador” at “the Kosovo-Serbia border.” It led an official in the actual White House to tell reporters, “Outside of his very active imagination, Donald Trump is no longer president and doesn’t have any ‘envoy ambassadors’ representing the United States.”
Young White House aide was go-between from Giuliani to Trump during coup campaign
During the frantic period between the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, a young White House aide named Garrett Ziegler served as a conduit of information from a network of teams led by lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell to President Trump, as the operatives generated unfounded and specious claims in an attempt to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election.
'Let’s Go Brandon' New Jersey candidate forced off ballot
A New Jersey congressional candidate donning a "Let's Go Brand*n — FJB" campaign slogan announced he is ending his bid in the Republican primary after failing to secure enough valid signatures.
Don Jr. sent text messages to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on ideas on how to overturn the election BEFORE election was called urging 'POTUS must start second term now'
Donald Trump Jr. sent text messages to then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sharing ideas on how to keep President Donald Trump in power before the 2020 election was even called. CNN reported Friday that two days after the 2020 election - and two days before networks called...
Molly Gray tests positive for Covid days after White House meeting with Kamala Harris
The lieutenant governor announced her test result Thursday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Molly Gray tests positive for Covid days after White House meeting with Kamala Harris.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0