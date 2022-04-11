'The Outlaws' bond in comedy-thriller series

Related
Hypebae
Hoyeon Jung to Star in New Apple Thriller Series, 'Disclaimer'
Hoyeon Jung has secured her next acting gig following her breakthrough performance in Netflix‘s Squid Game. The model-turned-actor will be starring in Apple TV‘s upcoming thriller series titled Disclaimer. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the TV show — based on a novel of the same title written by Renee...
Abbott Elementary is the most-tweeted about comedy series of 2022 so far
Quinta Brunson's teacher comedy has generated 1.5 million tweets this year. “The magic of Abbott Elementary is that it’s a show that’s crossed the threshold of only existing in one moment,” said Yari Blanco, Twitter’s senior manager of multicultural partnerships. “We see people live-tweeting when it’s airing on ABC, when it’s on Hulu the next day, in-between episodes and eagerly anticipating its return while the show is on hiatus.”
insideedition.com
'Price Is Right' Contestant Steps In as Announcer After Drew Carey Hears His Incredible Voice
A “Price Is Right” contestant stepped in as the announcer after host Drew Carey heard his incredible voice. The moment Robert Devaughn started speaking, Carey knew he was hearing something special. “Robert, I love your voice by the way. George, you better watch out,” Carey said. Then...
Hello Magazine
Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show
Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Cube Trends After Twitter Discovers He Executive Produced Race-Swapping Reality Series In 2006
52-year-old Ice Cube has found himself in some hot water with a handful of Twitter users. Earlier this weekend, it seems that the internet rediscovered an eyebrow-raising reality series from 2006 by the name of Black. White. that was executive produced by the former NWA rapper. "What's it like to...
TODAY.com
James Bond competition series in the works at Amazon Prime
James Bond is making the jump to the small screen with Amazon Prime’s new competition style series called “007’s Road to a Million.” Contestants will compete across the globe in both physical and mental challenges.March 26, 2022.
TODAY.com
Netflix brings back Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy series
Netflix has officially brought back the comedy series, “Servant of the People,” created by and starring Ukraine's now-President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The satirical comedy follows a teacher who becomes president after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral.March 17, 2022.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television
It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE・
Unadoptable New England Rescue-Turned-Police K9 Saved a Boys Life & It’s a Netflix Movie
Rescue dogs are heroes to all of us who have them. You've heard the saying and seen the bumper sticker that we don't save a rescue dog's life, but rather they save ours. My Great Pyrenees/Australian Shepard Mix rescue, Willy, is my lifesaver as most pets are. Shelter dogs themselves are special in their own right, as we dog-lovers know. I mean, most have experienced abandonment and other forms of trauma, or can't find a forever home.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal
There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
Selena Gomez Reimagines "Sixteen Candles" in New Latinx Comedy Series
If the quinceañera episode of "Wizards of Waverly Place" spoke to you on another level growing up, Selena Gomez's new comedy series might be your new favorite show. On March 15, Deadline announced that the "Only Murders in the Building" star will executive produce a UCP series for Peacock based on John Hughes's classic coming-of-age film, "Sixteen Candles" — but with a refreshing Latinx twist. Get all the details on "15 Candles" ahead.
Did Gilbert Gottfried's voice always sound like that?
Gilbert Gottfried, the comedian behind Aflac and the parrot in "Aladdin," was known for his grating pitch. But lesser-known clips reveal another voice.
Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’
In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
