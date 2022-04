“Daddy ... do you want a Dorito?” a little girl’s voice asked. “Honey, I’m making explosives, can you get away from me, please?”. That recorded exchange between Delaware trucker Barry Croft Jr. and his daughter was just one of hundreds of examples of audio, video and online chatter prosecutors presented to the jury considering the fate of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall of 2020.

