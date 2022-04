The transfer portal is becoming increasingly popular in college football. The NCAA’s one-time waiver for transfers has more players on the move than ever before. Clemson would figure to be a popular transfer destination for many players. The Tigers have made 6 College Football Playoff appearances, second only to Alabama (7). Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, however, remains highly critical of the portal. In a recent interview with ESPN’s Chris Low, Swinney explained that he prefers to focus on high school recruiting and won’t go out pluck just any good player from the portal.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO