Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal Accident in West Knoxville

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnoxville Police are investigating a fatal early morning accident. Police responding to a...

WATE

Knoxville man arrested in church break-in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 29-year-old man is facing burglary charges after Knoxville Police responded to a reported break-in at a church in West Knoxville on March 18. Anthony Dull faces one count of burglary. Just before midnight, officers responded to the Piney Grove Church on Deerwood Road for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man with 10 outstanding warrants arrested by Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department arrested a suspect on Friday wanted on 10 outstanding warrants Wednesday evening. The KPD Community Engagement Response team arrested La’Marr Wade around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Broadway near Magnolia Avenue. Wade, 34, had 10 outstanding warrants for his arrest, including aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking, domestic assault and […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Respond To Deadly Shooting In Knoxville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is dead and police are investigating after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police’s Violent Crime Unit is on the scene of the shooting in the area of Bausman Street and Brownsville Road. Officers responded when they heard gunshots while on patrol. They found a man who had been shot in the head and he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Police
WVNews

Fatality reported in construction accident in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person is deceased following a construction accident in downtown Clarksburg Thursday afternoon, according to Police Chief Mark Kiddy. The family of the deceased has not yet been notified, Kiddy said. No other information was available as of 3:30 p.m., besides that the construction...
CLARKSBURG, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

No Injuries Reported In Knoxville House Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – No one was hurt after a home went up in flames in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood this afternoon. County dispatch tells KDKA that the house on Moore Avenue caught fire while no one was inside. However, the front porch of the home did sustain heavy damage. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Times-Reporter

Deputies investigate fraudulent activity in Sugarcreek, Bolivar

Deputies are investigating a report of fraud at a Sugarcreek residence. The residents told deputies they sold a French bulldog to a man from Indiana. The man paid with a credit card that is possibly stolen. A couple of days after the dog was picked up, the residents were notified of the fraudulent charge on the credit card.  They contacted the man, but he has not made it right.  An unidentified male wearing a black mask presented...
SUGARCREEK, OH
CBS San Francisco

Alleged Gunman In San Jose Oakridge Mall Shooting Charged With Multiple Counts Of Attempted Murder

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 18-year-old San Jose man, who allegedly opened fire in the Oakridge Mall crowded with Christmas shoppers in December following a strong arm robbery, has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, San Jose police announced Thursday. Investigators said Naylen Hobson-Plattner was being held in Santa Clara County jail on multiple counts of attempted murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of an assault weapon charges. Naylen Hobson-Plattner (San Jose Police Dept.) The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at approximately 5:48 p.m. Officers responded to numerous calls reporting...
SAN JOSE, CA

