Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal Accident in West Knoxville

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 18-year-old San Jose man, who allegedly opened fire in the Oakridge Mall crowded with Christmas shoppers in December following a strong arm robbery, has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, San Jose police announced Thursday.
Investigators said Naylen Hobson-Plattner was being held in Santa Clara County jail on multiple counts of attempted murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of an assault weapon charges.
Naylen Hobson-Plattner (San Jose Police Dept.)
The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at approximately 5:48 p.m. Officers responded to numerous calls reporting...
