The 12 New Book Releases You Need to Read This Summer

Mediums, healers, and brujas have been using pendulums and pendulum dowsing since ancient times. There's evidence of dowsing dating back to 16th century Germany, when they used dowsing rods to uncover buried minerals and find water wells. But it's believed to go back even further to Ancient Egypt and China, where historians believe pendulums were used to communicate with the divine. To this day, we still use the pendulum as a divination tool to ask tough questions and gain clarity. While the way they are used varies from person to person, pendulums can pick up strong energies in the atmosphere. Some people use them to tap into what they believe are their true unconscious thoughts, while others maintain that they're the best way to connect with your spirit guides. However you choose to use your pendulum, it's a great entry point into divination work and getting to know and trust your spirit guides and inner self.

