Books & Literature

The 12 New Book Releases You Need to Read This Summer

By Sarah DiMarco
veranda.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps it's the warm sunshine or the breezy feeling in the air, but it feels like there's no better time to dive into a new book than during the summer. Whether you're lounging by the pool at an award-winning wellness resort or...

www.veranda.com

Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
Essence

9 New Books We Can’t Wait To Read This Spring

The new season brings stories of passionate romance, powerful retellings of history, and stirring memoirs from successful women. As the seasons change, it signifies growth and progression from one point to the next. Just as the weather is unpredictable, it acts as a reminder of the uncertainty of life, and that nothing – whether it be good or bad – lasts forever.
Washington Post

Elena Ferrante has a new book! Be sure to get a notebook before reading it.

Elena Ferrante is, as all the world knows by now, the pseudonym for the elusive author of, among other books, “The Lost Daughter,” which was recently made into a film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, and the four extraordinary “Neapolitan novels,” the first of which — “My Brilliant Friend” — is now an HBO series. Ferrante champions the view that, as she said in a 2015 interview with the Paris Review, the “author” is merely a “manufactured image” of a “writer-hero”:
Distractify

The Best 'Halo' Books to Read As You Watch the New Show

For the past several decades, Halo has been best known as an ongoing series of video games featuring enhanced futuristic super-soldiers. Now that a live-action Halo series is on the horizon, the franchise is opening itself up to a much wider audience. However, a collection of Halo novels began around the same time as the games, and the background they can provide to viewers might be more valuable now than ever.
#American
Houston Chronicle

'The Cartographers' is one of those brilliant books you have to read twice

- - - Peng Shepherd's "The Cartographers" is, at its heart, about three things: family, found and otherwise; how much of one's life can be built and balanced on a single lie; and the transformative nature of cartography. Its examination of this last aspect is what takes the book from an enjoyable, fast-paced (and fantastical) thriller to something you want to put down and think about before rereading it - snarling viciously at anyone who tries to pick it up before you can get that second pass. It's brilliant.
Daily Cardinal

Poetry books to read in 2022

Following her election as the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, Amanda Gorman published her first collection of poetry with her book, “Call Us What We Carry.” This collection covers topics such as racism, COVID-19, the relationship to history and more. Gorman dives into her poetry with words that hit close to the heart of anyone reading. Her connection to events that are affecting people all around the world makes for an extraordinary collection of poems.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
veranda.com

Our April Sip & Read Book Club Pick Is 'The Cartographers'

Every item on this page was chosen by a Veranda editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Welcome to the VERANDA Sip & Read Book Club! Each month, we dive into a book and offer exclusive conversations with the author, along with a perfectly matched cocktail. This month's pick is Peng Shepherd's The Cartographers, a thrilling tale about a young woman trying to find the truth behind her father's death and the strange map he left behind. Get caught up on our past book club selections here.
EW.com

Read an excerpt from The Flatshare author Beth O'Leary's next book

Beth O'Leary is steadily building a name for herself as the author of achingly romantic fiction. Her debut novel The Flatshare became a bestseller and is about to become a series for Paramount+ starring Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) and Anthony Welsh (The Great). On April 12, O'Leary's next book, The No-Show, hits shelves, bringing readers into a new tale of romantic misunderstanding and longing.
aiptcomics

‘A Town Called Terror’ #1 review

If you’re a fan of the horror genre and looking for a story that’ll make you ask yourself, “what the hell did I just read?” look no further than writer Steve Niles and artist Szymon Kudranski’s latest Image series, A Town Called Terror #1. While not a lot of information is given in the first issue, we learn that a man named Henry is kidnapped by a group of skull-wearing masked men and hoisted off from his wife, who is left without a clue to her husband’s whereabouts. It’s an intriguing tale that will quench just enough of your comic taste buds long enough to figure out who took Henry and why.
411mania.com

ECW Press Releasing Original Sheik’s Biography Tomorrow

ECW Press will release their biography of the Original Sheik on Tuesday. You can see ECW Press’ announcement of the release below, per PWInsider:. Blood and Fire: The Unbelievable Real-Life Story of Wrestling’s Original Sheik by Brian R. Solomon will be published by ECW Press on April 12, 2022.
POPSUGAR

A Bruja's Guide to Pendulum Readings

Mediums, healers, and brujas have been using pendulums and pendulum dowsing since ancient times. There's evidence of dowsing dating back to 16th century Germany, when they used dowsing rods to uncover buried minerals and find water wells. But it's believed to go back even further to Ancient Egypt and China, where historians believe pendulums were used to communicate with the divine. To this day, we still use the pendulum as a divination tool to ask tough questions and gain clarity. While the way they are used varies from person to person, pendulums can pick up strong energies in the atmosphere. Some people use them to tap into what they believe are their true unconscious thoughts, while others maintain that they're the best way to connect with your spirit guides. However you choose to use your pendulum, it's a great entry point into divination work and getting to know and trust your spirit guides and inner self.
