Arlington, TX

Men die after 3 members of same family found shot in Arlington

By Deborah Gaines
 1 day ago
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Arlington are investigating what they believe to be a home invasion that ended with three people shot and two deaths. According to investigators, it was just after midnight on April 11 when officers were called to the 5300 block of Ivy Hill Drive...

Whiskey River
1d ago

This is so scary. People were inside their home minding their own business & someone broke into their home after midnight & started shooting. Like, there's really no way to be prepared for that unless you have a gun you can get to & start shooting back. But by then bullets have already started flying. The suspect needs to be locked away forever. There's no way society can be safe around someone who will do that.

ElusiveLady 21
1d ago

Not a random shooting ...two dead, and one with no life threatening injuries...but don't have a description of shooter..🤔🤔🤔

