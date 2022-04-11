ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade, IA

Cascade Looks A Little Newer Each Day

By Tom Drake
Q107.5
Q107.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cascade has done quite a lot of changing since my wife and I moved there in 2010. 12 years, 3 kids, and 1 cat later, the town has grown and updated just like my family has. My wife and I love to take, if possible, our nightly walk around Cascade. So...

myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q107.5

Eat Pizza and Help a Local Animal Shelter

On Monday, April 11th Papa Murphy's on JFK Road in Dubuque is donating 20% of their Takeout & Pick up orders to support a great cause; Whispurring Hope Animal Rescue! With this evening of delicious food not only can you support the organization, but you can show one of your Dubuque restaurants a little love too! Confirmations for this event help Papa Murphy's know roughly how many orders to expect & gives you access to full event details. Walk in orders only need to mention Whispurring Hope Animal Rescue to make the donation happen.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

America’s Most Celebrated “Helpful Place” Opening in Peosta

Friday April 22nd through Sunday April 24th, come enjoy the grand opening celebration of the new Steve’s Ace Home & Garden in Peosta. Throughout the weekend there will be live music, caricature drawings, a bounce house, giveaways, special pricing, and loads more! Bring the family; stop by early to be one of 300 kids through the door to receive a special prize on Saturday, April 23rd. There will also be a guest appearance by Ace Hardware All-Star, Nile Kron and his family. Nile is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and donations during the grand opening will directly benefit the local hospital.
PEOSTA, IA
Q107.5

In search of treasure? A bin store opens in Dubuque

For those who have never heard of the concept of a "bin store," allow me to explain. Think of it like a treasure hunt. Bin stores are generally warehouse/department store-sized buildings that house...you guessed it, bins filled with merchandize. There's no shortage of stuff: home good supplies, electronics, toys, books, etc.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque Yard Waste Collection Resumes April 4

The City of Dubuque will resume its regular weekly curbside collection of yard waste and food scraps on Monday, April 4, 2022. Yard waste and food scraps will be collected on customers’ regular curbside collection days. Yard waste and food scraps collections must be placed in paper yard waste...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Cascade, IA
Government
City
Cascade, IA
Q107.5

See Historic Galena Transform into a Winter Wonderland

Dubuque and the tri-states woke up to a severe spring snowstorm on Saturday. The storm provided a stunning winter's farewell just two weeks into spring—the three-plus inches of snow accumulation blanketed the landscape from Balltown to Bellevue and Dyersville to Dickeyville. Galena, Illinois, saw significant early morning snow, so...
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

The Cascade Community Easter Egg Hunt Just a Hop Away

Each Easter weekend my church, Cornerstone in Cascade, Iowa, loves to host the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The turnout is usually great, and now that this Covid mess has started to slow down, we’re ready to hop back in with both paws… I mean feet. The Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10am on the Saturday of Easter weekend, which just so happens to fall on April 16th this year. The event is free and open to all families with a heavy commitment to our local community, and will feature 3 distinct age groups so all kids get a chance to enjoy the fun. That in itself is a great idea. This way you don’t have older more capable kids beating the younger ones to all the eggs. And with over 3,000 eggs filled last year there were, and always are, plenty to go around for each grouping. That being said, having three kids that partake in the festivities each year, my candy intake or as I like to call it “dad tax,” usually ends up putting about 5 pounds on the old scale.
CASCADE, IA
Q107.5

Annual Dubuque County Fair Breakfast Sunday April 10

Great Food, Great company and Great Auction items...all waiting for your this Sunday April 10th as the Dubuque County Fairgrounds hosts their annual Blue Ribbon Breakfast and Auction. Enjoy scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, potatoes, fresh fruit and more. All for just $9.00 for adults. $5 for kist age 5-11. 4...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Q107.5

Man Goes on All-Beer Diet After Giving Up Food for Lent

A Cincinnati, Ohio man is getting much attention after giving up food for Lent, opting for an all-liquid diet that consists of only beer. For the fourth year in a row, Del Hall has made the all-beer diet his Lent ritual. He's even claimed the 46-day fast makes him feel healthier and allows him an opportunity to raise money for charity.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Coffee Shops#New Place#Convenience Store#The Corner Taproom#Flour Garden Bakery#Coffee Bar
Q107.5

2022 Midwest Horse Fair in Madison, WI in April

The Midwest Horse Fair in Madison happens April 22nd thru the 24th. The Midwest Horse Fair is the top 3-day horse fair in America. Held in Madison, Wisconsin at the Alliant Energy Center, it has been growing and going strong since 1979. Every year the Midwest Horse Fair gets bigger & better, and this year will be no exception! The Midwest Horse Fair is owned by the Wisconsin Horse Council, Inc. All proceeds from the Fair are returned to the WHC and are used to represent and foster a unified equine industry in Wisconsin, to promote the equine through leadership, education, service, and communication, and to take a proactive role in the future growth and development of the equine industry.
MADISON, WI
Q107.5

Dubuque Architect Left Lasting Mark with Historic Buildings

During the early to mid-1800s, the Mississippi River and railroads through Dubuque played a significant role in the western expansion of the United States. So it's always been intriguing to learn how the City's architecture ties into the area's dynamic past. Dubuque's rich and storied past can undoubtedly capture the...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Viking Mississippi Cruise Heads to Dubuque This Summer

Netflix's show Vikings just got very real for Dubuquers. Well, sort of. A massive, 386-passenger cruise-ship, known as the "Viking Mississippi," is set to make ten stops in the Port of Dubuque this summer. An exact date is unknown at this time, but local businesses are already preparing for its arrival.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Free Easter Hams to be Given Away Today in Dubuque

The Dubuque Hy-Vee grocery stores and area first responders have partnered with Hormel Foods to give away Easter hams today. The giveaway is happening today starting at 5pm at the Church of the Nativity on Alta Vista in Dubuque. Hy-Vee employees and first responders will give away 300 hams till...
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Q107.5

Top 10 Ways to Know You’re Ready for Summer

Life in the midwest has its charms, advantages, and perks. Who doesn't enjoy colorful leaves, the first snowfall, or a sunny day on the river with a cold drink in hand?. However, after a few springtime weather teasers, when the temperature goes above 60 for a day or two, even the heartiest midwesterner can get tricked into believing summer is just days, if not hours, away.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Q107.5

Hy-Vee & Hormel Help People in Need This Holiday

Hams for the Holidays is back! Mark your calendars because there’s a big delivery coming to Dubuque, Iowa and it’s all for families in need! Hy-Vee One Step is partnering with Hormel Foods and local first responders to give away 300 FREE Hormel Cure 81 hams during a contactless, drive-thru event on Monday, April 11th. This event starts at 5 p.m. at Church of Nativity located at 1225 Alta Visita Street in Dubuque. Visit their team and they will safely load your free ham into your vehicle for you and your family to enjoy, just in time for Easter. All hams are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Meet Katy Wethal – Dubuque’s New City Councilor

Katy Wethal, the newest member of the Dubuque City Council to represent Ward 4, spoke recently with the Good Morning Rodeo on 103.3 WJOD to discuss her new position. Wethal was sworn in at the beginning of the regular Council meeting Monday. Wethel was the top vote-getter in a seven-person...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque Camera Club presents Stephen Gassman

Cultural Events happen all the time around Dubuque. Arts, entertainment, and discovery are the spice of life; and sometimes you can get a glimpse of the amazing simply by looking at nature. Monday, April 18th from 6:30 to 8pm, the Dubuque Camera Club will be presenting guest speaker Stephen Gassman.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Your Donations Feed Your Community

There is this awesome lady I go to church with named Shirley. She plays piano on the worship team with me and is a joy to be around. I bring up Shirley because she also commits time to a local organization that does a great deal of good for our community. Shirley volunteers at the food pantry in Cascade, Iowa.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Q107.5

Quest for Best Chocolate Bunny Leads to Galena’s Kandy Kitchen

With 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies produced annually, I decided to search for Dubuque's best chocolate bunny. Unfortunately, although I stopped by a few long-established shops and grocery stores, the wascally wabbit was elusive. Even Betty Jane's Candy was sold out!. So I headed to Galena, knowing I had seen...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Find Your Friday Night Fish Fry

It's Friday in April, leading to just one question for Dubuquers and Tri-Staters: Where's the Fish Fry?. Dubuque's history as a Catholic enclave creates a culture of Lenten Fish Frys from one corner of the county to the other. Typically civic organizations, parishes, and area restaurants are happy to pack the places to the gills to feed the Friday night masses.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque’s Favorite Donut Shop for 50 Years

Dubuquers have been loving Donut Boy since 1971. For me, this little Asbury Road donut shop has been a part of my existence for as long as I can remember. It was one of the go-to family spots after church or delivering the Sunday paper with my old man. Sitting on those little counter stools was my happy place, reading the comics while devouring a Persian donut and drinking chocolate milk with my dad and brothers.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
543
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy