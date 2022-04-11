ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Frustration mounts as Shanghai remains under lockdown

Millions in Shanghai remain under lockdown because of rising COVID-19...

AFP

China slams US virus 'accusations' as Shanghai lockdown drags on

China blasted the United States for making "groundless accusations" about its Covid-19 policy, after surging cases in Shanghai prompted the American consulate to let some staff leave the locked-down megacity. The US embassy said Saturday it would permit non-essential employees to leave its consulate in Shanghai due to the case surge, warning citizens in China they may face "arbitrary enforcement" of virus curbs.
Tens of millions under lockdown in China amid rising COVID-19 wave

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s latest COVID-19 wave continued to rise on Tuesday, with confirmed and locally transmitted cases in Shanghai rising for the fifth day in a row, as the authorities struggled to contain the highly contagious omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Metro International

China’s Shanghai denies lockdown rumours as daily COVID infections near 1,000

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai have denied rumours of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. The latest outbreak in China’s wealthy commercial...
China’s lockdown will impact more than electronics from Yantian, Shanghai

The ports of Shanghai and Yantian are known as two of the largest electronics export hubs in the world, but if you look in the containers, you will find much more than that. Using ImportGenius, American Shipper analyzed the bills of lading of Chinese exports leaving those ports bound for the United States since Feb. 1 to see what variety of items are manufactured and exported from those specific regions.
BBC

China Covid pandemic: Xi hails response as Shanghai hits record

China's President Xi Jinping has praised his country's handling of the Covid pandemic, even as Shanghai reported record case numbers. Speaking at an event marking China's hosting of the Winter Olympics, Mr Xi said some athletes said China deserved a gold medal for its approach. China's zero-Covid policy has come...
The Independent

US orders consular staff to leave Shanghai amid Covid lockdown

The United States has ordered all its non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai amid a strict lockdown imposed on the city following a surge in Covid-19 cases.The State Department’s late Monday order came after its advisory last week, which authorised the “voluntary departure” of non-emergency employees and their families.“Our change in posture reflects our assessment that it is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down as we deal with the changing circumstances on the ground,” the latest announcement said, urging staff to leave while emergency services remain...
MarketWatch

Tesla to pause production at Shanghai ‘Gigafactory’ amid COVID lockdown: report

Tesla Inc. will pause production at its Shanghai “Gigafactory” this week amid a COVID-19 lockdown in the city, according to a new report. Bloomberg News on Sunday reported Tesla’s facility will suspend production for at least one day, starting Monday. The report said it was unclear if the pause will extend for more days, and that employees there have not been told yet.
The Independent

CBS News

Shanghai residents protest strict COVID lockdown

China's largest city remains under a strict COVID-19 lockdown, forcing more than 25 million residents to stay indoors. More than two weeks after Shanghai was first shut down, anger is boiling over. At night, between the high rises, a drone warns people to follow COVID rules and, somewhat bizarrely, not...
AFP

Shanghai warns against 'panic' as Covid cases mount

Shanghai authorities on Wednesday called for calm as worried citizens swamped online grocery platforms to stock up on food over fears of impending lockdowns in a city struggling to halt a Covid spike. "Everyone who used to buy offline is now buying online, so demand has indeed surged," said Chen Ying, spokeswoman for online grocery platform Dingdong Maicai.
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Shanghai goes into lockdown as China continues to fight worst outbreak since Wuhan

Shanghai will be locking down portions of the city to conduct mass testing as China continues to fight its worst COVID outbreak since Wuhan. The lockdown will start in the east of the city and then move west. This means people won’t be allowed to leave their homes, no car-hailing services, nada. This comes after Shenzhen’s lockdown and puts more strain on the global supply chain. Shanghai is a shipping megacity, and companies with operations there, such as Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen, have now been forced to shut down.
