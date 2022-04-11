Frustration mounts as Shanghai remains under lockdown

Shanghai will be locking down portions of the city to conduct mass testing as China continues to fight its worst COVID outbreak since Wuhan. The lockdown will start in the east of the city and then move west. This means people won’t be allowed to leave their homes, no car-hailing services, nada. This comes after Shenzhen’s lockdown and puts more strain on the global supply chain. Shanghai is a shipping megacity, and companies with operations there, such as Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen, have now been forced to shut down.
Comments / 0