MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – As horrific wildfires have ravaged the state for the last five years, Marin County isn’t waiting to be the next casualty. They’re launching one of the largest fire-prevention efforts in Bay Area history. When Bernie Casey goes dog-walking in an area above Larkspur called the Citron Bowl, the specter of wildfire is never far from her mind. “It was right there,” Casey said, pointing to the oak-covered hillside. “It was early in the morning and people had to get out.” A fire about a year ago threatened the homes above. Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Todd Lando said, as...

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO