Chicago, IL

‘The way these people talk about themselves, you would think they were actually countries, not just actors’

By Donald Liebenson
CHICAGO READER
 2 days ago

Fran Lebowitz is coming to Chicago, which she considers to be one of two "real" American cities—the other, of course, is New York City, where she has lived since 1970 (a transplanted Jersey girl). She will be onstage April 15 at 7:30 PM at the Auditorium...

chicagoreader.com

CHICAGO READER

The big meal

In a recent New Yorker profile of Natasha Lyonne, star and creator of the trippy Netflix series Russian Doll, Lyonne reflects on her heritage as the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, and how that trauma creates ripple effects through the generations. “I joke that there’s a straight line from Hitler to heroin,” she says.
CELEBRITIES
CHICAGO READER

As Earthen Sea, Jacob Long makes dub-damaged bangers for dystopian dance floors

Jacob Long has been knee-deep in the DIY punk underground over the past two decades, spending time in a couple of beloved bands. In the early aughts, Long doled out a batshit-crazy mess of postpunk and free jazz with his pals in the way-too-short-lived Dischord Records outfit Black Eyes before jetting from D.C. to San Francisco to make a dubby racket in Mi Ami. Not too long after the dissolution of those groups, Long reinvented himself as Earthen Sea, a one-man project whose revelatory melding of dub, techno, ambient, and electronic music feels like it could set off mind-altering episodes. In recent years, Long has been prolific as Earthen Sea, churning out a small mountain of full-lengths and singles (check out his ever-ballooning Bandcamp page), and his output on Chicago’s Kranky label is next-level stuff. His craftsman’s affinity for heady, low-key soundscapes has produced epic slabs of hypnotic beauty, such as the feather-light beat-driven techno grooves of 2017’s An Act of Love and the atmospheric abstractions of 2019’s Grass and Trees. He explores similar vibes on his arresting new third album for Kranky, Ghost Poems. Pieced together in Long’s New York City home studio while he was holed up during the first lockdown, its ten trippy experiments ooze an airy mix of turbulence and claustrophobia. The album could be thought of as a soundtrack to the pandemic; these clattering tunes feel perfect for blaring out of earbuds while you walk through desolate streets. Long’s knob twiddling, synth splatter, and found recordings have an unsettling quality, but the sonic vistas created by his tones and patterns seemingly float in from above like little miracles that ease the mind. Long also aces spaced-out hooks and dance-inducing rhythms, and these meditations melt into each other effortlessly. Woozy, pulsating tracks such as “Slate Horizon,” “Deep Sky,” and “Stolen Time” feel like alien transmissions from some other galaxy. Ghost Poems is a glorious escape, its rich textural weirdness and otherworldly drones offering fans total immersion within seconds of pressing play.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Luke Titus and Cisco Swank graft jazz skills to beat-tape looseness on Some Things Take Time

Chicago drummer Luke Titus and New York rapper-singer Cisco Swank unite jazz, R&B, and hip-hop on their new album, Some Things Take Time (Sooper). Brief but stimulating, the record feels like a walk around the block as the neighborhood awakens. Swank and Titus are both young multi-instrumentalists and producers with prodigious backgrounds: Swank attended New York’s famed LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and is continuing his studies at Berklee College, while Titus became the youngest musician to join the Blue Man Group when he was hired at age 15. They began collaborating in April 2021, a year after connecting over social media.
CHICAGO, IL

