TCS net profit rises 7.4 per cent to Rs 9,926 crore in Q4

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,926 crore for the quarter ended March 31, posting year-on-year growth of 7.4 per cent. The company's consolidated revenue during the fourth quarter of 2021-22 jumped...

Reuters

Indian shares fall ahead of inflation data

BENGALURU, April 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday for a second straight session, ahead of domestic and U.S. inflation data due later in the day, with investors focusing on the earnings season for cues on the impact of price surge on companies. The NSE Nifty 50 index was...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesco profit jumps as revenue rises faster than forecast

Tesco PLC said Wednesday that fiscal 2022 pretax profit rose as revenue including fuel increased ahead of market views, and said it is committed to buying back 750 million pounds ($975.1 million) of its shares. The British grocer. TSCO,. -5.03%. posted a pretax profit of GBP2.03 billion for the year...
RETAIL
Reuters

Brazil stock exchange operator B3's profit rises 6% in Q4

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 (B3SA3.SA) reported on Thursday its recurring net profit for the fourth quarter grew by 6.0%, but was slightly below analysts' estimates. The company posted recurring net profitof 1.23 billion reais ($244.05 million), compared with the market consensus, compiled by...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma Q4 profit beats expectations, retailer raises dividend by 10%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM, -0.50% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer reported quarterly profit above expectations and raised its dividend. Williams-Sonoma said it earned $403 million, or $5.41 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $309 million, or $3.92 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.5 billion, from $2.3 billion a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $5.42 a share. FactSet consensus called for adjusted earnings of $4.82 a share on sales of $2.6 billion. "These results reflect the resilience in our business model, as we successfully navigated unprecedented challenges within the supply chain, material and labor shortages, and capacity limitations from our incredible consumer demand," Chief Executive Laura Alber said in a statement. The company said it expects a fiscal 2022 financial performance "in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024," as well as operating margins "relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin." Separately, the retailer said its board has authorized a 10% dividend increase to 78 cents a share, payable on May 27, and also has approved a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program, superseding the about $750 million that remains outstanding under the company's current stock repurchase authorization. The moves were thanks to an "impressive finish to fiscal 2021, our strong liquidity position, and our operating cash flows," the company said. Williams-Sonoma stock ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

CarMax shares slide 4% premarket after profit miss as COVID, declining consumer confidence and inflation weigh

CarMax Inc. shares KMX, +0.13% slid 6% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the retailer of used cars missed fiscal fourth-quarter profit estimates, offsetting a revenue beat, weighed down by a range of factors. The company posted net earnings of $159.8 million, or 98 cents a share, for the quarter to Feb. 28, down from $209.9 million, or $1.27 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales and operating revenue rose to $7.687 billion from $5.164 billion a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.27 and sales of $7.499 billion. Chief Executive Bill Nash said the quarter was hurt by macro factors but the rollout of a new online instant appraisal offer helped the company retain its position as biggest U.S. buyer of used cars. "We believe a number of macro factors weighed on our fourth quarter unit sales performance, including declining consumer confidence, the omicron-fueled surge in COVID cases, vehicle affordability, and the lapping of stimulus benefits paid in the prior year period," Nash said in a statement. Retail used unit sales fell 5.2% to 194,318 vehicles in the quarter, and same-store used unit sales fell 6.5%. Wholesale units rose 43.8% to 149,095 vehicles. The company is now planning to open 10 stores in fiscal 2023 and expects capex to climb to about $500 million from $308.5 million in fiscal 2022. It is sticking with long-term targets offered at a May meeting. Shares have fallen 22% in the last 12 months, while the S&P) 500.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stellantis CEO upbeat on U.S. as shareholders vote against pay package

April 13 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) Chief Executive Carlos Tavares on Wednesday took a bullish stance on the U.S. market despite rising fears of a downturn, as the carmaker's shareholders voted against the 2021 compensation package for top executives. Speaking at the carmaker's annual shareholders' meeting, Tavares said Stellantis was...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

5 Best Consumer Staples Stocks To Buy: Walmart, Coca-Cola And More

Procter & Gamble is the world's largest consumer products company, with top brands include Pampers, Tide, Charmin, and Gillette. Costco Wholesale, even without including gasoline sales, reported a 12.7% gain in U.S. same-store sales in March. There is plenty of uncertainty and unpredictability in the stock market these days. Investors...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. dollar drops, euro rises as markets look to ECB

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased back from a nearly two-year high on Wednesday as the euro reversed course and turned positive ahead of a policy-setting meeting at the European Central Bank on Thursday. Against a basket of six major currencies , the dollar fell to 99.888,...
BUSINESS
Dividend Strategists

7 Dividend Growth Stocks For April 2022

Every month, I present seven dividend growth stocks for further analysis and possible investment. I screen stocks in Dividend Radar using different screens every month, highlighting different aspects of dividend growth [DG] investing. For example, income investors prefer stocks with higher yields, while growth-oriented investors favor higher DG rates. This...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Procter & Gamble Is Better Suited For Inflation

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) will benefit from investors being able to distinguish between companies that have emerged stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic and those which simply received a short-term boost from the pandemic conditions, according to Truist Securities. The Procter & Gamble Analyst: Bill Chappell upgraded the rating...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSX-V:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce an asset update on its current royalty portfolio. Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: 'We are pleased to close Q1 2022 with significant progress at a number...
INCOME TAX
charlottenews.net

Petroteq Announces That One Of Its Largest Shareholders Has Tendered Shares In Takeover-Bid From Viston Swiss United AG

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE) (OTC PINK:PQEFF) (FSE:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and ‎implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, announces that one of Company's largest shareholders, Cantone Asset Management, LLC and its affiliates, has tendered more than 100,000,000 shares in takeover-bid from Viston Swiss United, AG Offer; in addition the Company announced the issuance to Cantone Asset Management, LLC of (i) a US$300,000 principal amount convertible debenture of the Company, and (ii) 2,500,000 transferable common share purchase warrants, pursuant to an irrevocable subscription originally announced by the Company on July 13, 2021. The delay in closing was as a result of the Company waiting for the required approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange, which included a condition that the dealer compensation of options to purchase 625,000 common shares of the Company does not proceed. This closing transaction will not change number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a fully diluted basis.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

POSTD Merchant Banque Acquires Equity Stake in Debit Card Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / POSTD Merchant Banque (OTC PINK:PMBY) ('the Company ''), a mandated lead arranger for corporate-to-bank structured and trade financial transactions, announces that it has acquired a forty-percent (40%) equity stake in Senegalese debit card producer Sewacard Industrie SA, ('SEWA'), an electronic banking platform offering GIM and VISA International prepaid bank cards.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Buffett Dividend Stocks That Will Survive the Fed's Rate Hikes

Verizon's debt isn't as concerning as it might appear, and the stock looks very cheap. Bank of America is positioned to benefit from rising interest rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
charlottenews.net

Li-Metal Provides Corporate and Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Li-Metal Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Li-Metal') (CSE:LIM) (OTC PINK:LIMFF) (FSE:5ZO), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, is pleased to provide a corporate and operational update. Scale Up of Anode Production Facility. In...
ROCHESTER, NY

