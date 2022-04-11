Enchanted Mayhem is a new festival to put on your list!

The power of photography as an agent of change can be expressed in a variety of ways; one of these methods is a collaborative approach being adopted by the photographer, resulting in a direct involvement with the subjects being photographed. This approach is not always well understood because, more often than not, the output of these kinds of participatory projects — where a group of people are asked to have a say in their own representation — disguises the long process of confrontation and collaboration that lies behind the images. Birds of a Feather (Art Paper Editions, 2021) is an exception in this sense. The book is the result of an intense collaboration that puts many pieces together; it feels like a scrapbook where the process behind the project is fully disclosed. The publication is made up of photographs by the Belgian artist Vincen Beeckman, texts by British writer and critic Colin Pantall, and visual contents by Belgian designer and writer Lien Van Leemput. But, more importantly, the book contains traces of an interaction with the people at OpStap, an organization that helps people manage, overcome, and recover from drug addictions in Ghent, Belgium.

