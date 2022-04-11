ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Another Amazon.com Exclusive Product Recalled

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 2 days ago

Amazon shoppers may want to do a quick-over of their recent purchases, because yet another recall has just hit the popular online retailer. According to an April 7 recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, biOrigins-branded sodium hydroxide products sold exclusively on Amazon.com have been recalled after it...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Hummus Recalled Due to Concerns of Plastic Pieces in Product

Hummus fans who recently bought their favorite flavor from the supermarket chain Wegmans might want to check the label before eating it. Earlier this month, the company recalled the popular store-brand Roasted Garlic hummus because it might contain plastic pieces. This isn't the first time Wegmans had to recall hummus for this reason.
FOOD SAFETY
News Channel 34

Kinder chocolate products recalled for salmonella contamination

(WWTI) — Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. has recalled two of its products for a possible health hazard. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the company’s Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket have been recalled. The recall was initiated since the products were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was […]
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#Amazon Com#The Recall#Fhsa#Biorigins#Pppa
BGR.com

Major deodorant recall: Stop using these Suave deodorants immediately

The last time we warned you about using dangerous deodorants at home, we talked about the Brut and Sure recall. That recall action followed the detection of elevated levels of benzene in those deodorant brands. More than a month later, it’s now time to pay attention to your deodorants again, as Unilever announced a recall for two Suave brands. Like the Brut and Sure recall from a few weeks ago, this new recall also involves elevated levels of benzene.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Outsider.com

Walmart Recalls 25,000 Bags of Popular Chips Due to Possible Contamination

If you’re planning on grocery shopping any time soon, it might be best to avoid one particular food item. Last month, Walmart issued recalls for their Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips. The FDA found this particular brand of chip posed a potential health hazard to consumers. Reports state the Great Value brand tortilla chips potentially saw metal contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Another Mushroom Recall Ordered Due to Listeria Bacteria

It's already a difficult task to get people to enjoy the taste of mushrooms, so a medical problems or recall could sink any efforts you've attempted back to the start. But the alternative to not taking it seriously is likely worse, especially with lives at risk. Jan Fruits Inc. has...
FOOD SAFETY
Hudson Valley Post

ALERT: Recall Issued for Some SKIPPY Peanut Butter Products

Double check your pantry for these items. It's never a good feeling when you hear information come out about a food recall, but it is important to know what the specifics are with it. Almost everyone I know likes peanut butter and usually has some in their home at all times. SKIPPY has put out some important information on their latest recall and are asking people to check if they have purchased the products listed. According to sources, there could be small metal fragments in them from a piece of manufacturing equipment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy