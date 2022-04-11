Laurie Davenport bought Casey’s Crafts in Bayview in November 2005, and has expanded the store’s reputation as a unique place on South Whidbey to purchase a broad range of craft supplies, cards and party supplies

AVIS — Sitting just outside of Avis at 3216 Woodward Ave., Natalies Crafts & Collectibles is the area’s top place to stop and shop for anyone’s gift and crafting needs. The craft and collectible store, owned by Natalie Custer, offers a large variety of hand-crafted and unique items for any shopper to choose from. Such hand-crafted and unique items the shop supplies include: Boyds Bears, Bella Taylor handbags, Maggi B bags, jewelry, Willow Tree figurines, braided rugs, placemats, runners, baby items and many more for one’s passions or a loved one in-mind.

AVIS, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO