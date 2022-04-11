ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Laurie Davenport bought Casey’s Crafts in Bayview in November 2005, and has expanded the store’s reputation as a unique place on South Whidbey to purchase a broad range of craft supplies, cards and party supplies

Cover picture for the articleLaurie Davenport, who moved to Whidbey in 1971, remembers coming to Casey’s Crafts with her daughter many years ago. Before she purchased Casey’s Crafts, she went to nursing school and become a Licensed Practical Nurse, and worked as a nurse for more than 30 years. She was a regular customer of...

Herald & Review

On Biz: The Cake Lady Supply Store; Play it Again Sports; The Party Shop

Randy Schultz and his wife Nancy purchased the former Cake Lady Supply Store on Eldorado in the summer of 2021. In September, they moved it to 160 W. Wood St. in Decatur. They specialize in baking supplies, including chocolates, various decorative sprinkles, cake and candy molds, and pastry bag tips. “A little bit of everything when it comes to baking,” Randy Schultz said.
DECATUR, IL
Lockhaven Express

Natalie’s Crafts & Collectibles is perfect for gift and crafting needs

AVIS — Sitting just outside of Avis at 3216 Woodward Ave., Natalies Crafts & Collectibles is the area’s top place to stop and shop for anyone’s gift and crafting needs. The craft and collectible store, owned by Natalie Custer, offers a large variety of hand-crafted and unique items for any shopper to choose from. Such hand-crafted and unique items the shop supplies include: Boyds Bears, Bella Taylor handbags, Maggi B bags, jewelry, Willow Tree figurines, braided rugs, placemats, runners, baby items and many more for one’s passions or a loved one in-mind.
AVIS, PA
Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE

