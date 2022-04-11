ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Florida babysitter put child in dryer, spun him around, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County woman has been arrested after the sheriff's office says she put a child she was caring for in a dryer and spun him around inside. Amber Chapman, 35, of Eustis, is facing an...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
Eustis, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Eustis, FL
State
Florida State
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Child makes ‘frantic’ call to 911, saves mom from violent attack, Putnam County deputies say

PALATKA, Putnam County — A child is being hailed as a hero for his call to police after his mother was violently attacked at their home over the weekend. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday, emergency dispatchers received a frantic call from the child who said a man, Clarence Scranton, was attacking his mother. The child said that his mother had run inside the home screaming for him to call the police.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Babysitter#Spun#Fox
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Search on for woman who police say tried to put bag over child's head and kidnap them in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police issued an alarming warning for the South Shore community Sunday after a woman attacked and tried to kidnap a child.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the details of this every close call for the child are really frightening. Police said it happened in broad daylight around 8 a.m. Friday in the 7500 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. The attempted kidnapper came out of an alley with a pile in her hand, police said. She tried to put a white plastic bag on the kid's head and dragged the child to a burnt-orange four-door sedan with a white logo on the rear passenger door, according to police. Police said the suspect hit the child in the head several times with the pole before jumping into the car's passenger door, where a driver was waiting and took off. The driver of the car could not be seen. They fled east in the south alley. It was not clear how old the child who was targeted was. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Woman Attacks Another Woman With Baseball Bat, Runs Her Over With Car

SCOTTDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is behind bars after police said she attacked another woman with a baseball bat and ran her over several times. Witnesses said Nicole Moore attacked and ran down the victim because she took a cell phone video of Moore’s child left alone in a car. A friend told KDKA-TV that the victim, Tiara Stout, is in the hospital recovering. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to police, Stout was concerned about the welfare of a child allegedly left sitting in a car for more than 20 minutes. “Nicole shows up. She comes outside, she starts going crazy and...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy