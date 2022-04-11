ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Stevie Nicks to headline Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival in Southern California this fall

By Andrea Dresdale and Matt Friedlander
kono1011.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewsletter Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the...

www.kono1011.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Stevie Nicks, Diana Ross and Sting among artists on Ravinia Festival 2022 lineup

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Ravinia Festival concert lineup was released Thursday morning.Stevie Nicks, Sting, Pitbull with special guest Iggy Azalea, Diana Ross and Erykah Badu are among the 50 artists performing at the summer music festival in Highland Park. Common and Sheryl Crow are also among the 100 concerts at Ravinia Festival. You can see the full summer concert lineup on the Ravinia Festival website. Tickets will go on sale to the public on May 4. 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Person
Eddie Vedder
Person
Stevie Nicks
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mailing List#Amazon Alexa#Kono1011 Com#Alexa Devices
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
MassLive.com

How to buy Bonnaroo Music Festival tickets for Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium and more

Bonnaroo is back and, this year, the festival organizers are excited to offer an experience like none other. The festival runs from June 16-19, 2022, live from Manchester, Tennessee. Headliners include Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$ and Porter Robinson.
MANCHESTER, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
WTAJ

Jack Harlow to headline PSU’s Movin’ On music festival

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State University’s annual Movin’ On music festival returns for a full in-person event headlined by Jack Harlow on Friday, April 29. The Movin’ On 2022 music festival lineup was announced on Wednesday, March 23, and brings headliner Harlow, with support from Aminé, Fitz and the Tantrums, as well as […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
loudersound.com

Zakk Wylde: “My doctor said I’d need a liver transplant”

Black Label Society mainman Zakk Wylde on boozing with Ozzy and Lemmy, hanging out with Elton John and why Dimebag Darrell was “Santa with a pink beard”. Zakk Wylde was pumping gas in New Jersey when he got the call to join Ozzy Osbourne’s band. Thirty-five years later and Zakk’s an icon in his own right – a legendary guitar god who helped pen some of Ozzy’s most acclaimed records (No More Tears, anyone?) while also forging a lucrative side-hustle as the singer, guitarist and all-round creative tour de force behind Black Label Society.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy