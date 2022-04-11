Pitbull to perform at Hersheypark Stadium in July

HERSHEY, Pa. (WJZ) — You can leave the cash at home on your next Hersheypark visit. The chocolate-filled theme park in Hershey, Pennsylvania announced visitors will have to use their debit or credit cards at the park when it opens for the season. Apple, Samsung and Google pay will also be accepted as well as gift cards. Those who don’t have cards can convert cash into cash-to-card kiosks, the park says. Hersheypark opens on April 2. The park will only be open only on weekends until the end of May. It’s not the only Pennsylvania attraction Marylanders flock to that has made the switch. Last month, Cedar Point announced it’ll also be doing away with cash, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO