HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii man who to many lived Aloha every day, is being remembered by friends and students. Pono Shim was also the CEO of the Oahu Economic Development Board. He recently passed away from cancer. Pono was also a living kidney donor and teacher of aloha. Just like his name, his friends and students remember him as a righteous leader.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO