NBA

NBA playoffs: Bracket, latest weekly TV schedule, live stream, start times, first-round dates, scores, results

By Stephen Pianovich
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NBA playoffs are here. Twenty teams have made the postseason, but that number will be cut to 16 by Friday night after the play-in tournament, and the first round of the postseason gets underway Saturday, April 16. After a season full of surprises, the title fight appears to be...

The Spun

Mark Jackson Expected To Be Candidate For NBA Job

There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spun

Draymond Green Uses 1 Word To Describe Lakers Situation

Draymond Green is not shy about voicing his opinion on anything, so you know the Warriors forward had something to say about the drama involving the Lakers. Los Angeles entered the season with championship aspirations, but wound up imploding and missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers did not even qualify for the play-in tournament.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely ESPN host says Lakers tried to hire him

Either the Los Angeles Lakers are out here playing 8D Parcheesi or they have completely lost their minds. Speaking Monday on “First Take,” an unlikely ESPN host revealed that the Lakers tried to hire him as an assistant coach for this season — retired ex-NBA big man Kendrick Perkins.
NBA
FanSided

UNC basketball: Projected starting lineup for 2022-2023

Despite falling short in the National Championship game, UNC had a surprising run through the NCAA Tournament. What could the Tar-Heels roster look like for the upcoming 2022-23 season?. The No.8 seed UNC fell to Kanas, 72-69, for the National Championship title. This was the first season for head coach,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Oklahoma Loses Second Player Today to Transfer Portal

Monday morning, the same website reported that senior guard Elijah Harkless had entered the portal. Entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player is leaving. It only means he’s being allowed, by NCAA rule, to explore the option of transferring and can entertain offers from other programs. Issanza,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Shaedon Sharpe makes surprising NBA Draft decision

Shaedon Sharpe’s future has been a hot topic this offseason for Kentucky. We might get our answer Tuesday — but with a twist. Sharpe is expected to announce he’s entering the NBA Draft while also maintaining his college eligibility, according to 247Sports’ Travis Branham. That’s an interesting move, especially considering he could be a projected lottery pick.
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC Sports

2022 WNBA Draft: Round-by-round picks, highlights and quotes

During the 2022 WNBA Draft, On Her Turf was on-site at Spring Studios in New York to provide live updates. See below to relive how this year’s WNBA Draft unfolded. Draft Pick No. 1: The first pick of the night is in! With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, the Atlanta Dream selects Rhyne Howard. Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy has called Howard a “once-in-a-lifetime” player.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Courtney Banghart, UNC beat out UCONN for top recruit

The UNC women’s basketball team is coming off their best season in years, making it to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual champion South Carolina. And now this offseason, the program took another step forward. On Monday night, UNC landed a commitment from five-star post player Ciera Toomey. The 6-foot-3, stretch five picked the Tar Heels over UCONN and six other schools, announcing her decision via Twitter. Toomey is a five-star recruit that is the top player at her position and the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. Landing a player of this caliber is huge for the program, especially coming off a good 2022 recruiting cycle as well. 110% Committed!!!💙👣 pic.twitter.com/DstTTyUdYP — Ciera Toomey (@CieraToomey) April 11, 2022 The job that Banghart has done in her time at UNC has been incredible, especially with where the program was at when she took over. A trip to the Sweet 16 is a heck of a start and now she’s getting it done on the recruiting trail as well.
BASKETBALL

