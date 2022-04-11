ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadget Flow

Animation Ring wearable fidget shows moving pictures when you turn the outer band

Have your everyday fidget on hand with the Animation Ring wearable fidget. Turn the outer bio-based resin band and watch the animals beneath gallop, leap, or run. An eye-catching conversation piece, it uses a barrier grid animation technique that covers hidden frames with the bars on the spinner. Watch the images move as the bars shift and the frame visible through the slits changes. Want a different image? Simply unscrew the ring base and change the animal on the inner band. The available options currently include a horse, a deer, and a T-Rex. And—by popular request—a cat is in the works. The ring comes complete with a 2-part base and an outer spinner band. It is available in US sizes 6 to 11. Unlike alternate fidgeting methods, the Animation Ring is far less distracting to others. You can keep your fidgeting discreet and show off your awesome ring!
Space Perspective shows off swanky Space Lounge interior

In a nutshell: Space Perspective is taking a slightly different approach to space tourism compared to competitors SpaceX and Blue Origin. Instead of sending customers on an exhilarating ride to space via traditional rocket propulsion, Spaceship Neptune rises slowly at 12 mph thanks to a large hydrogen-powered balloon. Launches will...
