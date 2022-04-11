Artist “Austen Brantley” presents at Goodman South Campus

Celebration of Black Girlhood Gallery Night Featuring Lilada Gee will take place Friday, May 6, 5-9 p.m. at Mad City Dream Homes,1619 Monroe St. This event is all about celebrating the beauty of Black girlhood! EVERY girl who attends will get a piece of her own art to take home. Bring your girl out for a night of inspiration. Great food. Great company. And great art that celebrates amazing Black girls will be available in many forms for the girl in your life or to donate to inspire joy in a girl who needs a smile put on her face.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO