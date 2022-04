NOVI, Mich. — Police have arrested 32-year-old Stephanie Sin, whom they said traveled from California to Detroit to meet with a teenager she had met online. In an emailed statement, Novi police said they were initially called by a father who said that his son had been talking to a woman from California online. The father told police the woman had flown to Michigan and rented an Airbnb and was sending a car to the child’s house to pick him up.

