Baltimore, MD

WZBA (100.7 The Bay)/Baltimore Moves Steve Huber To Mornings

allaccess.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTIMES-SHAMROCK Classic Rock WZBA (100.7 THE BAY)/BALTIMORE has moved PD STEVE HUBER from Afternoons to...

www.allaccess.com

FOX Sports

Orioles and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

LINE: Brewers -184, Orioles +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games last season. The Orioles pitching staff put up a 5.84 ERA collectively last...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAL Radio

WBAL NewsRadio joins Hilton Baltimore Block Party ahead of Orioles home opener

WBAL NewsRadio was on hand at the Hilton Baltimore Block Party on Monday ahead of the Orioles' home opener. WBAL's Brent Harris and Jamison Hensley hosted the Orioles Game Day Insider across the street from Camden Yards. Maryland native and left-handed pitcher Bruce Zimmermann was one of many individuals who joined the broadcast and spoke on his upcoming home opener start.
BALTIMORE, MD
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brewers edge Orioles 5-4 after Williams escapes jam

BALTIMORE — Andrew McCutchen hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, Devin Williams pitched out of his own jam in the eighth, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. Cedric Mullins hit a grand slam for Baltimore. After...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJLA

It's Opening Day for the Baltimore Orioles!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Orioles welcome fans back to the ballpark to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards during the home opener on Monday. Governor Hogan will walk Eutaw Street ahead of the Baltimore Orioles' home opener at 2:00 PM. The gates to Oriole Park...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Cubs RHP Thompson suspended by MLB for hitting McCutchen

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games on Monday for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch. Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount. Ross...
CHICAGO, IL
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Orioles policies at the ballpark this year

Another year of Orioles baseball is here. When you go to Oriole Park at Camden Yards this year, there are some policies you'll need to review before you head to the ballpark. • Cashless Policy: Oriole Park at Camden Yards will be a completely cashless ballpark in 2022. In conjunction.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Spring Showers Will Move Toward Baltimore This Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore experienced a cool and breezy start to spring 2022. Sunday afternoon temperatures were in the mid-50s instead of the 70s like they were on Saturday.   The normal highs for this part of the year are still around 56 degrees, so it actually was quite a normal day!  On Monday, the winds will turn toward the southwest, which will signal a nice warmup with lots of sunshine as well.  The fair weather will continue on Tuesday, but changes are coming by midweek.  A cold front with showers will move toward Baltimore by Wednesday, and those showers run over into Thursday too.  With clouds overhead, the weather will feel much cooler—and will get milder by Thursday afternoon. Those clouds will likely linger through the end of the week.
BALTIMORE, MD

