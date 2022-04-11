WZBA (100.7 The Bay)/Baltimore Moves Steve Huber To Mornings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore experienced a cool and breezy start to spring 2022. Sunday afternoon temperatures were in the mid-50s instead of the 70s like they were on Saturday. The normal highs for this part of the year are still around 56 degrees, so it actually was quite a normal day! On Monday, the winds will turn toward the southwest, which will signal a nice warmup with lots of sunshine as well. The fair weather will continue on Tuesday, but changes are coming by midweek. A cold front with showers will move toward Baltimore by Wednesday, and those showers run over into Thursday too. With clouds overhead, the weather will feel much cooler—and will get milder by Thursday afternoon. Those clouds will likely linger through the end of the week.

