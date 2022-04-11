ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

WATCH: Texas WR Jordan Whittington hauls in one-handed grab for a touchdown

By Kevin Borba
 1 day ago
The highlight reel plays keep coming out of Austin.

We have seen an incredible one-handed grab by Casey Cain and an effortlessly thrown deep pass by Quinn Ewers that resulted in a touchdown for star wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Another fantastic play on the offensive side of the ball surfaced on Monday, this time via Jordan Whittington. After snagging the pass with his left hand, Whittington showed off his moves and ran it in for a touchdown.

Whittington is looking to have a bounce-back year after a collarbone injury sidelined him for the majority of last season. Injuries bit him in each of his first three seasons as a Longhorn. Whittington spoke with the media last week and mentioned that he changed his diet and rebuilt himself physically in order to assist in staying healthy.

Prior to going out with an injury during the Oklahoma game, Whittington hauled in 26 catches for 377 yards and three touchdowns. He served as both Casey Thompson’s and Hudson Card’s favorite target on third down, as he always seemed to be open when the drive was on the line.

This season, which Whittington already stated will be his last as a Longhorn, Texas fans hope is filled with good health for the former five-star to truly showcase his skills.

