ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Throws Costar Garcelle Beauvais’ New Book in the Trash

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V87Hb_0f5wg4aB00
Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais. CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

All is not well in the 90210. There still appears to be issues between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne — and the singer was not afraid to show it.

Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Read article

"Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I'm sure you'll see this," Jayne, 50, captioned a video of her costar's new book, Love Me as I Am , in the trash via Instagram Story on Sunday, April 10.

The social media upload comes after Jayne and Beauvais, 55, sparked speculation of a rift amid filming. Earlier this year, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the "Pretty Mess" performer was unfollowed by the fashion model and Sutton Stracke . After a Bravo fan account brought it to Jayne's attention she replied in the comments section, "Well [let] me unfollow her back."

Stracke, 50, has since re-followed her castmate, while Beauvais previously noted that she wasn't in a rush to publicly make up after an incident with Jayne.

"It was something that I didn't like, and it also didn't really align with who I am," the Haiti native exclusively told Us Weekly in February. "For me, I wanna follow people that [when] you're seeing their feed, you wanna follow them. You wanna like them. You want to cheer them on, and I just didn't wanna do that. I didn't wanna see it."

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 12: Everything We Know

Read article

In the season 12 trailer, viewers were offered a glimpse at the drama that went down during filming for RHOBH . While seemingly discussing Janye's legal woes, Beauvais tells the Georgia native, "Erika, I don't have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Fwrs_0f5wg4aB00
Erika Jayne on her Instagram story. Courtesy Erika Jayne/Instagram

Jayne was previously the topic of conversation when her legal drama was captured on camera during season 11. In December 2020, the "Painkillr" and her then-husband, Tom Girardi , were accused of stealing settlement funds intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash. One month prior, Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi, 82, after 20 years of marriage.

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce, Legal Woes: Everything We Know

Read article

The reality star has continued to claim that she had no knowledge of her estranged husband's legal woes . The former attorney, for his part, was later diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and was placed under a temporary conservatorship. His brother, Robert Girardi , was named the effective conservator of Thomas' person and estate in July 2021.

During the season 12 trailer, Jayne called out Crystal Kung Minkoff for not defending her amid the drama . "You wanna be on the side of the victims because you think that's cool," the former Broadway star said. "I don't give a f--k about anybody else but me."

Comments / 1

Related
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne And Kathy Hilton Reportedly Feuding Over Allegations That Kathy Used A Slur

More drama is leaking out of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 12 has wrapped, but it’s been dogged with rumor after rumor about explosive fights and feuds. Interestingly enough, a lot of the gossip (emphasis on gossip) has revolved around “friend of” Kathy Hilton. Kathy, who spent her first season charming fans with her […] The post Erika Jayne And Kathy Hilton Reportedly Feuding Over Allegations That Kathy Used A Slur appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Jill Zarin Says Erika Jayne’s Spending Is “Gross”

It’s been years since Jill Zarin has graced our screens. Almost 10 years but who is counting? The former Real Housewives of New York left after season 4 and we only saw her briefly on screen for her beloved husband Bobby Zarin’s funeral. Since her time off the show, Jill has had some mild criticisms […] The post Real Housewives Alum Jill Zarin Says Erika Jayne’s Spending Is “Gross” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
ETOnline.com

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Trailer Is Here

"You need a new villain? Here I am!" So quips The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Diana Jenkins in the just-released season 12 trailer, setting the tone for what just might be the 90210's most dramatic season yet. The supertease opens up with a montage of the cast's disembodied voices, shrieking, crying and shaking with warning shots like, "She's not who she says she is," and, "It's my life to burn down."
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham and family rally around after son's shock split

Victoria Beckham is a doting mother to four children and is now putting the focus firmly on her family following her son's shock split from his girlfriend. Cruz Beckham, 17, and Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - are reported to have ended their fledgling romance after 18 months together, the Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn, 11, Looks Cute In Pink Dress At Craig’s In LA — Photo

Bethenny Frankel’s daughter Bryn looked fabulous in a pink dress as rumors circulate that her mom could return to the newly-announced ‘RHONY’ spinoff. The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel was spotted in the City of Angeles with her 11-year-old daughter Bryn on Wednesday, March 23. The two were seen holding hands as they headed to the celebrity hotspot Craig’s. Bryn rocked a fabulous pink, spaghetti strap dress as she walked beside her mother. The tween completed her look with chunky, pink, circular earrings, small patterned clutch and bright green sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Robert Girardi
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Asking Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman 'For One More Chance' But 'He's Not Interested': Source

A source says Hoda Kotb is in a world of pain since splitting from fiancé Joel Schiffman — so much so that she's trying to persuade him to give their romance one more shot. Kotb, 57, who called it quits with the financier, 63, in January after eight years together "is an emotional wreck," the source claims. "She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her."
CELEBRITIES
BET

Kandi Burruss Addresses NeNe Leakes Claim That Bravo Exec Andy Cohen Is 'Racist'

In September of 2020, after NeNe Leakes announced she was leaving Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality superstar caused a stir when she called Bravo exec Andy Cohen “racist.” Leakes, who will be featured on BET’s reimagined series College Hill: Celebrity Edition (premiering Summer 20220) even posted a petition calling for the boycott of the network. Kandi Burruss, who has been on Real Housewives of Atlanta for 13 seasons, recently addressed Leakes’ allegations.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhobh#Costar#Bravo#Instagram Story#Haiti
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Breakup Drama With Mike, Photos Surface Of Ximena And Her New Man (And A Ring?!)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ episode “Cold and Calculated.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ story of the season may very well turn out to belong to Mike Berk and Ximena Morales. Fans started out empathizing with the seemingly naive Mike for being taken advantage of, but after seeing the relationship unfold onscreen while some unsavory memes unfolded on social media, fans started to side with Ximena. Now, as fans watched the latest drama in Mike and Ximena’s epic breakup that further proved they shouldn’t be together, new photos revealed Ximena’s not only still with her new man, but she's now got a ring to go along with the relationship.
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Here’s What Katie Maloney Is Seeking in Divorce From Tom Schwartz

Watch: Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce. News of Katie Maloney's divorce from Tom Schwartz continues to pump out. The Vanderpump Rules star filed for divorce from her co-star Tom on March 22, submitting a divorce petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the petition obtained by E! News, Katie noted their state of separation as Feb. 12 and requested no spousal support for either party.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

119K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy