TV Series

'The Outlaws' bond in comedy-thriller series

myleaderpaper.com
 1 day ago

Seven strangers find common ground while...

www.myleaderpaper.com

ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

Hoyeon Jung to Star in New Apple Thriller Series, 'Disclaimer'

Hoyeon Jung has secured her next acting gig following her breakthrough performance in Netflix‘s Squid Game. The model-turned-actor will be starring in Apple TV‘s upcoming thriller series titled Disclaimer. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the TV show — based on a novel of the same title written by Renee...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Abbott Elementary is the most-tweeted about comedy series of 2022 so far

Quinta Brunson's teacher comedy has generated 1.5 million tweets this year. “The magic of Abbott Elementary is that it’s a show that’s crossed the threshold of only existing in one moment,” said Yari Blanco, Twitter’s senior manager of multicultural partnerships. “We see people live-tweeting when it’s airing on ABC, when it’s on Hulu the next day, in-between episodes and eagerly anticipating its return while the show is on hiatus.”
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
